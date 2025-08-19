Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Bangladesh explore energy and mineral cooperation to boost bilateral ties

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Bangladeshi envoy Md. Iqbal Hussain discuss collaboration in petroleum, coal, and limestone sectors

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hussain on Tuesday discussed avenues to expand bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including limestone, coal, and petroleum products, aimed at fostering mutual economic growth and energy security.

During the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building stronger ties with Dhaka. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to support our brothers in Bangladesh and enhance cooperation in various sectors. Pakistan values its relationship with Bangladesh and is eager to explore joint ventures that benefit both nations,” he said.

Both sides reviewed opportunities for collaboration in exploration, trade, and investment, particularly in energy and mineral resources. They also emphasized the importance of knowledge-sharing to unlock the full potential of these sectors.

Welcoming Pakistan’s interest, the Bangladeshi envoy said such initiatives would contribute to regional stability and prosperity. He reiterated Dhaka’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment linkages with Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to deepen bilateral engagement and pursue new avenues of partnership in energy and minerals.

