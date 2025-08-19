Pakistan launches digital land record and passport services for UK diaspora

The Government of Pakistan has unveiled two major digital initiatives at its High Commission in London, designed to simplify property and passport services for the country’s diaspora in the United Kingdom.

The initiatives, “Provision of Land Record Services” and the “One Window Passport Processing System,” were inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, fulfilling a promise made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention held in April.

The land record platform, developed by the Punjab Land Revenue Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allows British Pakistanis to remotely access and manage property records in Punjab. The digital platform includes services such as online sale deeds, Fard (Record of Rights), e-Girdawari, mutation entries, and document attestation, all secured via blockchain technology for enhanced transparency and fraud prevention.

A dedicated desk at the High Commission will manage the pilot phase of the project, with plans for expansion to other Pakistani consulates across the UK.

Simultaneously, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports launched the One Window Passport Processing System, which significantly reduces application processing time to around 10 minutes by consolidating multiple steps into a single counter. This system aims to reduce congestion, improve transparency, and offer a more convenient experience for passport applicants.

Dar praised these digital advancements as a leap forward in safeguarding the rights of the diaspora community and fostering investment. He also commended the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Punjab Land Revenue Authority, NADRA, and the Pakistan High Commission in London for their efforts in implementing these initiatives.