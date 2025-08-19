Pakistan’s IT exports rise 24% in July to $354m

Pakistan’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports, including computer and call centre services, reached $354 million in July 2025, showing a 24 percent increase compared with $286 million in July 2024.

According to official data, exports also recorded a 5 percent month-on-month increase, rising from $339 million in June 2025.

In fiscal year 2024-25, IT and ITeS exports totaled $3.810 billion, reflecting growth of nearly 18 percent. However, the government’s $4.2 billion target was missed by around $400 million.

For the current fiscal year, the government has set an export target of $5 billion. The Ministry of IT has stated that issues such as policy inconsistency, taxation and banking restrictions continue to limit the sector’s export potential, which is estimated at around $15 billion.