Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s IT exports rise 24% in July to $354m

Government misses last year’s $4.2bn target, sets $5bn goal for FY26 as IT exports climb in July

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports, including computer and call centre services, reached $354 million in July 2025, showing a 24 percent increase compared with $286 million in July 2024.

According to official data, exports also recorded a 5 percent month-on-month increase, rising from $339 million in June 2025.

In fiscal year 2024-25, IT and ITeS exports totaled $3.810 billion, reflecting growth of nearly 18 percent. However, the government’s $4.2 billion target was missed by around $400 million.

For the current fiscal year, the government has set an export target of $5 billion. The Ministry of IT has stated that issues such as policy inconsistency, taxation and banking restrictions continue to limit the sector’s export potential, which is estimated at around $15 billion.

Previous article
Moody’s raises ratings of five Pakistani banks after sovereign upgrade
Next article
PIA flights disrupted at Karachi airport amid heavy rains
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.