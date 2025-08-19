Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pharaon Investment Group progresses with Attock Cement stake sale

Pharaon Investment Group receives multiple offers for its majority stake in Attock Cement, now under evaluation

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (PSX: ACPL) has confirmed that its majority shareholder, Pharaon Investment Group Limited Holding S.A.L., is actively progressing with the proposed sale of its stake in the company.

In a formal disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), ACPL revealed that multiple binding offers have been received and are currently under evaluation.

The update, issued under Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and PSX Rule Book Regulation 5.6, underscores the transparency of the transaction process.

Pharaon Investment Group, headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, stated that it is reviewing the commercial terms of each bid with the support of financial and legal advisors.

This update confirms that the transaction process remains active and is progressing in an orderly manner.

The group reiterated its commitment to keeping stakeholders informed of any material developments.

The news came amid heightened investor interest in Pakistan’s cement sector, with strategic acquisitions and foreign investment reshaping industry dynamics.

Previous article
KAPCO, Fauji Foundation move forward with binding offer for majority stake in Attock Cement
Next article
Pakistan launches digital land record and passport services for UK diaspora
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.