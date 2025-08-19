PIA flights disrupted at Karachi airport amid heavy rains

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operations at Karachi airport were severely disrupted on Tuesday after heavy rains and stormy weather hit the city.

Intermittent downpours since early morning caused waterlogging on major roads and traffic jams, leaving many passengers and staff struggling to reach Jinnah International Airport on time.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan confirmed that several flights had been cancelled or delayed as bad weather hampered operations and prevented passengers from arriving at the terminal.

The national flag carrier cancelled its Karachi–Quetta–Karachi flights PK-310/311 and Karachi–Islamabad–Karachi flights PK-308/309, while Lahore–Karachi flight PK-305 was delayed at Lahore Airport and will depart once conditions improve.

PIA’s Karachi–Najaf–Karachi service (PK-109/110) was also delayed, with its departure rescheduled for 10:30pm as passengers struggled to make it on time. Similarly, Karachi–Islamabad flight PK-370 has been rescheduled for 9:30pm.

International operations were also affected, with Karachi–Jeddah (PK-731) and Karachi–Madinah (PK-843) departures facing delays. In addition, tomorrow’s Karachi–Islamabad–Karachi flights PK-300/301 have been cancelled.

The airline has urged passengers to stay in contact with its call centre at 111-786-786 for updated flight information and to confirm road conditions before heading to the airport.

“PIA apologises for the inconvenience caused by weather-related disruptions and is making every effort to normalise operations at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.