PSX hits new highs, closes at record 149,770.74 mark

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking streak, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 150,000 mark during intraday trading before closing at another all-time high. The index peaked at 150,323.38 points during the session, ultimately settling at 149,770.74, up by 1,574.32 points, or 1.06%.

Investor sentiment remained strong throughout the day, particularly in sectors such as automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, and pharmaceuticals. Analysts attributed the rally to growing optimism around the government’s upcoming circular debt reform initiative, which investors believe will ease liquidity constraints in the energy sector, a longstanding issue in the country’s economy.

Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment, noted that the buying trend was expected to persist, driven by strong corporate results, a better-than-expected economic performance, and lower returns from alternative asset classes. “Improving macros, attractive valuations, and measures against dollarisation have positioned equities as the preferred asset class,” added Arif Habib Limited in a note.

Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, also attributed the uptrend to strengthened investor confidence, underpinned by improving macroeconomic fundamentals and greater policy clarity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the milestone, thanking the business community for supporting the government’s policies. “The confidence of investors and the business community has been restored due to the improvement in the economy,” he said, emphasizing the need for continued effort to maintain the momentum.

Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister, highlighted the PSX’s strong performance, noting that Pakistan’s rising global credibility, structural reforms, and a positive macroeconomic outlook had contributed to the surge in investor confidence.

The market’s performance followed a strong rebound on Monday, with the KSE-100 Index closing at 148,196.42 points, signaling continued bullish momentum at the PSX.