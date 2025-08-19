Punjab Revenue Authority achieves 46% revenue growth in July with Rs20.07bn collection

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has started the fiscal year 2025-26 with significant revenue growth, collecting Rs19.5 billion in sales tax for the month of July.

Additionally, Rs506 million was generated under the Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess, bringing the total revenue for the month to Rs20.073 billion. This marks a 46% increase compared to the same period last year, achieved without any increase in tax rates.

The PRA’s performance highlights its improved strategy in broadening the tax base and promoting compliance, focusing on untapped sectors and outreach efforts to businesses rather than raising rates. The authority’s initiatives, including awareness workshops, have contributed to increased trust and voluntary participation in the tax system.

The PRA’s growth is a positive signal for Punjab’s financial autonomy, reducing the province’s dependence on federal transfers and ensuring a steady source of revenue for public development, infrastructure, and social services.