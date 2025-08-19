Quetta Chamber of Commerce urges review of customs valuation for Iranian scrap imports

The Directorate General Customs Valuation Karachi is set to consider a revision of customs values on Iranian origin scrap imported via land routes, following a request from the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI).

QCCI President Muhammad Ayub Maryani raised the issue with customs officials, requesting an urgent review of Valuation Ruling No. 63/2025. The chamber argued that the current valuation does not fully reflect the economic realities of Iranian scrap, which is of lower quality and exclusively imported through the Taftan, Panjgur, and Gabd routes due to U.S. sanctions.

The QCCI acknowledged the recent US$ 60/MT deduction granted for freight charges under the ruling, but emphasized that this amount does not adequately account for the differences in scrap quality and the unique circumstances of Iranian imports.

In its presentation, the QCCI pointed out that historically, lower-quality Iranian scrap has been subject to deeper discounts, as seen in past valuation rulings and in Sales Tax SRO 170(1)/2008. They requested that the customs authority restore a discount closer to the 35% accorded in VR 1566/2021 or at least match the 37.5% discount from the earlier sales tax policy. The Quetta Chamber has called for a swift and fair reassessment to align with market realities.