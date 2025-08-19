Rs170 billion backdated gas bills spark unrest in industrial and CNG sectors

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has slapped industrial and CNG sectors with backdated gas bills amounting to Rs170 billion, covering five years of revised tariffs, and adding to the financial burden of businesses already under strain.

According to industry officials, the charges reflect RLNG tariff rates set in August 2025, instead of the rates applicable between 2018 and 2022. Even companies that have ceased operations have received bills.

The regulatory body, Ogra, explained that these charges are a result of adjustments between provisional RLNG prices and the actual rates. According to Ogra spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi, the gas supply agreement allows SNGPL to recover any discrepancies in subsequent billing periods.

He added that instead of including the full differential in one bill, the recovery could be spread out over future bills, which would allow businesses to manage the impact more gradually.

However, industry representatives have expressed frustration over the decision, arguing that the entire amount should have been spread over at least 24 months to minimize financial pressure on firms.

Ghaznavi confirmed that no notification from Ogra had been issued and that the decision was solely made by SNGPL. Ogra has since contacted the utility seeking clarification on the matter.