Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, Azerbaijan push forward trade roadmap, eye private sector-led growth

Talks highlight investment, aviation opportunities, and deeper business linkages

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Wednesday advanced discussions on the implementation of their trade and economic roadmap, with both sides stressing that stronger people-to-people and business-to-business engagement will be the bedrock of long-term cooperation, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The talks were held at the Office of the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Kohsar Block, where Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan met Azerbaijan’s ambassador.

The meeting underscored the importance of attracting and protecting private sector investment, describing it as the most sustainable pathway to economic growth. Aviation also emerged as a potential area of collaboration, with both sides exploring opportunities for future partnership.

In a sign of growing private sector interest, representatives of Kitchen Cuisine also participated in the meeting, reflecting Pakistan’s expanding appetite for cross-border business ventures and investment prospects.

Concluding the talks, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties, expanding bilateral cooperation, and creating new channels for mutually beneficial investment, the ministry said.

Previous article
Pesticide industry accuses DPP of regulatory paralysis, flouting binding rules
Next article
Pakistan sets up Digital Authority, names Sohail Munir as chairperson
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.