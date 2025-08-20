Pakistan, Azerbaijan push forward trade roadmap, eye private sector-led growth

Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Wednesday advanced discussions on the implementation of their trade and economic roadmap, with both sides stressing that stronger people-to-people and business-to-business engagement will be the bedrock of long-term cooperation, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The talks were held at the Office of the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Kohsar Block, where Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan met Azerbaijan’s ambassador.

The meeting underscored the importance of attracting and protecting private sector investment, describing it as the most sustainable pathway to economic growth. Aviation also emerged as a potential area of collaboration, with both sides exploring opportunities for future partnership.

In a sign of growing private sector interest, representatives of Kitchen Cuisine also participated in the meeting, reflecting Pakistan’s expanding appetite for cross-border business ventures and investment prospects.

Concluding the talks, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties, expanding bilateral cooperation, and creating new channels for mutually beneficial investment, the ministry said.