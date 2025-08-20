Pakistan Cables posts Rs280.60m loss for FY25

Pakistan Cables Limited (PSX: PCAL) has reported a net loss of Rs280.60 million (LPS: Rs5.15) for the year ended June 30, 2025, marking a reversal from the previous year’s profit of Rs208.86 million (EPS: Rs3.84).

Despite a growth in revenue by 11.2%, totaling Rs29.09 billion compared to Rs26.17 billion in FY24, the company’s cost of sales surged by 14.3%, surpassing revenue growth and leading to a 10% drop in gross profit to Rs3.03 billion.

While marketing, selling, and distribution costs decreased by 2.3% to Rs973.7 million, administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 1.4% to Rs372.8 million. The company also booked an impairment reversal of Rs8.05 million on trade debts, compared to a charge of Rs52.03 million in FY24.

Despite these adjustments, Pakistan Cables posted an operating loss of Rs1.34 billion, a slight improvement from last year’s Rs1.41 billion. Finance costs increased by 40%, reaching Rs2.43 billion, and other operating charges rose by 37.7% to Rs2.45 billion. On a positive note, other income saw a significant increase, rising by 147.9% to Rs350.8 million.

The company’s loss before levies and income tax widened to Rs367.6 million, compared to a profit of Rs308.4 million in the prior year. After accounting for minimum tax levies of Rs19.85 million, the loss before income tax grew to Rs387.5 million. However, a deferred tax credit of Rs106.9 million provided some relief.