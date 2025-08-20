Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz urges Chinese firms to invest in Pakistan’s maritime sector

Shandong Xinxu Group shows interest in green ship-breaking yard, fisheries, and industrial complex

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to deepen economic cooperation with China, inviting Chinese enterprises to explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors, particularly in the maritime industries.

The Prime Minister extended the invitation during a meeting with a delegation from Shandong Xinxu Group Corporation, led by its Chairman Hou Jianxin, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in every testing time,” Shehbaz said, stressing Islamabad’s aspiration to elevate bilateral economic collaboration to new heights. He assured the visiting delegation that the government would extend full facilitation to Chinese investors, especially in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Briefings at the meeting underlined the vast untapped potential in Pakistan’s ship-breaking and ship-recycling sectors. The Shandong Group expressed strong interest in setting up a green ship-breaking yard and developing a maritime industrial complex in the country.

The company also signaled plans to invest in fisheries, fish processing, and date processing industries.

Chairman Hou Jianxin thanked the Prime Minister and the Government of Pakistan for their support and facilitation, acknowledging the country’s attractive investment climate.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Prime Minister’s Advisor Dr Tauqir Shah, and senior government officials.

Monitoring Desk
