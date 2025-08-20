Sign inSubscribe
Fintech

Secure Logistics’ subsidiary awarded NBFC license to launch digital payment, financing services

LogiServe, a subsidiary of Secure Logistics Group, receives approval by SECP to offer COD-backed loans, invoice discounting, and digital payment solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses

By News Desk

Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLG-Trax) has been granted a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its subsidiary, LogiServe (Private) Limited. 

Secure Logistics disclosed this development through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. 

“Consequent to an elaborate process by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan has awarded the Non-Banking Financial Company License to LogiServe (Private) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Secure Logistics – Trax Group Limited. NBFC Operations will be governed by the prescribed regulatory framework,” read the notice. 

The license will enable LogiServe to provide a range of financial services, including digital payment platforms, COD-backed working capital loans, invoice discounting, and merchant virtual accounts.

The license will enable Logiserve to offer a digital payment platform involving COD-backed working capital loans, invoice discounting, merchant virtual accounts, and a digital payment gateway. 

It will directly facilitate SLG-Trax’s e-commerce and logistics business line through:

  • Merchant-centric digital payment portals to support collections, reconciliations, and vendor payouts.

  • Short-term credit against COD receivables, with repayment via direct deduction from future COD flows.

  • Invoice discounting to accelerate receivables for SMEs and logistics vendors.

  • Credit to freelancers, resellers, and SMEs who have operational data but lack formal credit histories.

The company said that Logiserve’s fintech infrastructure, developed in collaboration with a technical partner, will ensure seamless integration with e-commerce and logistics operations, creating a close-loop credit and payment ecosystem. This aligns with SLG-Trax’s vision of supporting 9,000+ merchants of this particular BL through innovation.

It said that the NBFC operation is a materially positive development and is expected to contribute substantially to the group’s consolidated bottom-line. The company plans to provide further details on its operations during an online corporate briefing scheduled for August 22, 2025, at 3 pm.

Previous article
Prime Minister Sharif’s upcoming China visit to mark formal launch of CPEC Phase-II
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.