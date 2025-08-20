Secure Logistics’ subsidiary awarded NBFC license to launch digital payment, financing services

Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLG-Trax) has been granted a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its subsidiary, LogiServe (Private) Limited.
Secure Logistics disclosed this development through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.
“Consequent to an elaborate process by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan has awarded the Non-Banking Financial Company License to LogiServe (Private) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Secure Logistics – Trax Group Limited. NBFC Operations will be governed by the prescribed regulatory framework,” read the notice.
The license will enable LogiServe to provide a range of financial services, including digital payment platforms, COD-backed working capital loans, invoice discounting, and merchant virtual accounts.
It will directly facilitate SLG-Trax’s e-commerce and logistics business line through:
- Merchant-centric digital payment portals to support collections, reconciliations, and vendor payouts.
- Short-term credit against COD receivables, with repayment via direct deduction from future COD flows.
- Invoice discounting to accelerate receivables for SMEs and logistics vendors.
- Credit to freelancers, resellers, and SMEs who have operational data but lack formal credit histories.
The company said that Logiserve’s fintech infrastructure, developed in collaboration with a technical partner, will ensure seamless integration with e-commerce and logistics operations, creating a close-loop credit and payment ecosystem. This aligns with SLG-Trax’s vision of supporting 9,000+ merchants of this particular BL through innovation.
It said that the NBFC operation is a materially positive development and is expected to contribute substantially to the group’s consolidated bottom-line. The company plans to provide further details on its operations during an online corporate briefing scheduled for August 22, 2025, at 3 pm.