Secure Logistics’ subsidiary awarded NBFC license to launch digital payment, financing services

Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLG-Trax) has been granted a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for its subsidiary, LogiServe (Private) Limited.

Secure Logistics disclosed this development through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“Consequent to an elaborate process by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan has awarded the Non-Banking Financial Company License to LogiServe (Private) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Secure Logistics – Trax Group Limited. NBFC Operations will be governed by the prescribed regulatory framework,” read the notice.

The license will enable LogiServe to provide a range of financial services, including digital payment platforms, COD-backed working capital loans, invoice discounting, and merchant virtual accounts.

It will directly facilitate SLG-Trax’s e-commerce and logistics business line through:

Merchant-centric digital payment portals to support collections, reconciliations, and vendor payouts.

Short-term credit against COD receivables, with repayment via direct deduction from future COD flows.

Invoice discounting to accelerate receivables for SMEs and logistics vendors.

Credit to freelancers, resellers, and SMEs who have operational data but lack formal credit histories.

The company said that Logiserve’s fintech infrastructure, developed in collaboration with a technical partner, will ensure seamless integration with e-commerce and logistics operations, creating a close-loop credit and payment ecosystem. This aligns with SLG-Trax’s vision of supporting 9,000+ merchants of this particular BL through innovation.

It said that the NBFC operation is a materially positive development and is expected to contribute substantially to the group’s consolidated bottom-line. The company plans to provide further details on its operations during an online corporate briefing scheduled for August 22, 2025, at 3 pm.