Twelve China-Pakistan cooperation projects worth RMB 235 million signed at 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Fair

Twelve cooperation projects between China and Pakistan, valued at RMB 235 million, were signed during the Pakistan-focused session of the 15th Kashgar-Central and South Asia Commodity Fair held in Kashgar, China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Tuesday.

Themed ‘Sharing Development Opportunities, Building CPEC Together,’ the fair covered key sectors such as trade, logistics, agriculture, tourism, new energy, and information technology. The event provided a platform for practical cooperation, showcasing efforts to further implement and achieve tangible results from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to the organizers, the economic and trade exchanges between Kashgar and Pakistan have strengthened, with trade volumes rising steadily. In the first half of this year, trade between the two regions saw a 74% year-on-year increase.

Over 200 Kashgar-based foreign trade companies have actively entered the Pakistani market, while 56 Pakistani businesses have established operations in Kashgar, focusing on international logistics, trade, and jewelry processing.

Nadeem Alam, President of the Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed hope that CPEC would continue fostering bilateral exchanges, with further collaboration in infrastructure, tourism, energy, and trade process optimization.

The fair, which began on August 15, attracted participants from 40 countries and regions, including Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. In total, 181 international enterprises and 1,120 domestic companies presented a range of products, aiming to boost regional economic cooperation.