Unilever Pakistan posts Rs3.09bn profit for 1HFY25, profit declines 18.8%

KARACHI: Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited (PSX: UPFL) reported a profit after tax of Rs3.09 billion (EPS: Rs484.86) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, down 18.8% from Rs 3.8bn (EPS: Rs597.33) in the same period last year. The company declared a cash dividend of Rs444 per share, equivalent to 4440% of the nominal value of Rs10 per share.

Sales increased by 15.2% to Rs19.59 billion from Rs17 billion in 1HFY24. However, cost of sales rose faster by 16.2% to Rs12.06 billion, reducing the impact of revenue growth on profitability. Gross profit improved by 13.8% to Rs7.53 billion from Rs6.62 billion.

Distribution, administrative, and other expenses rose slightly by 2.7% to Rs2.91 billion. Other income fell sharply by 61% to Rs616.8 million, down from Rs1.58 billion last year. As a result, profit before operations slipped by 2.4% to Rs5.24 billion from Rs5.37 billion. Finance costs surged more than tenfold to Rs65 million from Rs5.5 million previously.

Profit before taxation stood at Rs5.09 billion, down 3.7% from Rs5.29 billion, while taxation expenses rose 35.2% to Rs2 billion from Rs1.48 billion.

The results reflect rising input costs and a higher tax burden, which offset revenue gains despite the company’s strong sales performance in 1HFY25.