US shows strong interest in Pakistan’s growing energy sector

During a high-level meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday, the US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, emphasised strong American interest in Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly in the oil, gas, and minerals industries. The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the United States and Pakistan in these key sectors, as stated in a government release.

The meeting comes after the US administration imposed a 19% reciprocal tariff on a range of Pakistani goods, significantly lower than the initially proposed 29%, as part of an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last month. Despite the tariff revision, Pakistan’s rate remains favourable compared to several regional countries, such as India (50%), Bangladesh (20%), and Vietnam (20%).

Baker noted that the US is keen on boosting energy sector collaboration with Pakistan, specifically in the Exploration & Production (E&P) sector. “There is strong and growing interest from US companies in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and minerals sector, in line with President Trump’s vision,” she said, further assuring that the US Embassy would facilitate direct connections between American and Pakistani businesses.

In response, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the growing interest from US investors and highlighted upcoming opportunities. He mentioned that Pakistan is preparing for a bidding round for offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration blocks, which he described as an excellent opportunity for international partners. He also underscored Pakistan’s untapped potential, particularly in shale oil and gas, which the government aims to convert into tangible reserves.

Baker reiterated that while the US-Pakistan relationship has a strong foundation in counter-terrorism dialogue, now is the time to deepen ties in the economic and energy sectors. The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to strengthen energy cooperation, leveraging US technology and investment to spur mutual economic and energy growth.