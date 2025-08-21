Bangladesh, Pakistan open new chapter with talks on industrial partnership

Pakistan and Bangladesh have taken another step toward improving relations as Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan met with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries Adilur Rahman Khan in Dhaka on Thursday to explore industrial collaboration.

Kamal, who was welcomed at the airport by Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, said upon arrival, “Looking forward to engagements with officials and business leaders.” His visit comes just days before Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to travel to Dhaka on August 23. According to the Dhaka Tribune, Dar will meet Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on August 24, along with other engagements.

During Thursday’s talks, Kamal and Rahman focused on how both economies could work together on food security, value addition in the agriculture and food sector, and modernization of industrial technology. They agreed to encourage mutual exchange of delegations and share expertise across diverse sectors.

The Pakistani minister emphasized that Islamabad seeks to participate in Bangladesh’s expanding industrial landscape through collaboration, joint ventures, and investment. He called for a shared vision that would foster industrial growth and ultimately translate into stronger bilateral trade. Kamal also highlighted the role of value-added industries in generating revenue and advancing socio-economic development, while commending Bangladesh’s success in pharmaceuticals, textiles, and information technology.

Rahman acknowledged Bangladesh’s growing industrial needs and expressed strong interest in knowledge sharing and joint ventures. He listed leather, shipbuilding, sugar, agro-processing, and small and medium enterprises as areas with potential for cooperation.

Diplomatic momentum between the two countries has been building. Last month, Pakistan and Bangladesh reached an agreement in principle to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports, marking what officials described as a breakthrough in ties. The understanding was achieved during a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

The latest flurry of exchanges signals a marked departure from the past. Bangladesh, once East Pakistan before its secession in 1971 after a bloody civil war, had long kept its ties with Islamabad limited, especially under Sheikh Hasina’s government which maintained close alignment with India. Since Hasina’s removal from power last year, however, bilateral relations have shown visible improvement, with trade and investment gaining new momentum.