CCP holds awareness session on Competition Law for CA & ACCA students

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) hosted an awareness session on Competition Law for CA and ACCA students at Mannabi Business School on August 21. The session was designed to provide students with crucial insights into the legal framework that governs fair competition in markets, helping them understand the importance of compliance and integrity in their future careers.

Key CCP officials, including Mr. Ahmed Qadir, Director General; Mr. Salman Zafar, Senior Director; and Mr. Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director, led the session. They presented on key topics such as abuse of dominant market position, cartelization, deceptive marketing practices, and mergers & acquisitions. They also covered the history and significance of competition law in fostering transparent market practices, protecting consumer rights, and supporting long-term economic growth.

The session, moderated by Ms. Marryum Pervaiz, Head of Advocacy at CCP, saw active participation from students who asked insightful questions about the Commission’s enforcement mechanisms. The CCP team addressed these queries in detail, providing further clarity on the practical application of competition law.

Mr. Anas Khan, Head of the ACCA Department and Mannabi Industry Linkages & Employability, along with faculty members, expressed gratitude to the CCP team for their valuable contribution to student awareness on competition law.