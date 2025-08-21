China vows stronger cooperation with Pakistan, urges security for its workers

China has reiterated its commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday that Beijing is ready to cooperate in the fields of industry, agriculture, and mining.

During talks in Islamabad, Wang stressed that China would “continue to give priority to Pakistan in its regional diplomacy” while supporting Islamabad in defending its national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its fight against terrorism, according to a readout from China’s foreign ministry.

He further urged both sides to work together to “safeguard the multilateral trading system and oppose unilateral bullying” while calling for an upgrade to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Security concerns also figured prominently in the meeting. Wang pressed Pakistan to “effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and organisations in Pakistan,” highlighting repeated attacks on Chinese workers in recent years. He acknowledged Islamabad’s counter-terrorism drive, saying: “China appreciates Pakistan’s unremitting efforts and great sacrifices made in combating terrorism.”

Beijing has poured billions of dollars into Pakistani infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative, making security of Chinese investments a central concern.

The meeting came as Wang continued his five-day tour of South Asia, during which he has also visited India and Afghanistan to consolidate ties ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit in China. The SCO brings together China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran and other Eurasian states.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to China for the summit, his first visit in seven years.

At a press conference on Thursday, Wang also welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the SCO summit, as well as at commemorative events marking Japan’s surrender in World War Two. The celebrations will include a large military parade in Beijing, to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 3.

Beyond security and investment, the talks emphasized a broader upgrade of CPEC into a “growth, livelihood-enhancing, green and open corridor.” Wang Yi underlined support for industrial, agricultural and mining partnerships, alongside projects such as Gwadar Port development, the Karakoram Highway realignment, and third-party participation in the ML-1 railway line.

Dar and Wang also pledged continued close coordination in multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations Security Council, and reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. Both sides said they would jointly organize activities to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Wang conveyed Beijing’s sympathies over Pakistan’s recent heavy rains and announced immediate emergency humanitarian assistance. He also clarified that China’s partnership with India “is not targeted at any third party,” stressing that regional cooperation should not come at the expense of others.

The meeting concluded with symbolic gestures, as Wang presented a framed picture commemorating the solarization of Pakistan’s Foreign Office — a project financed through a 2 million RMB grant from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.