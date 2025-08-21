Government raises Rs492 billion from T-bill auction, yields stable

The government successfully raised Rs492 billion through the auction of market treasury bills on Wednesday, surpassing the target of Rs450 billion. The yields on the bills remained largely unchanged across all tenors.

The cut-off yield on one-month T-bills was steady at 10.8996 percent, while the yield on three-month bills remained at 10.8502 percent. Similarly, the six-month yield stayed flat at 10.8501 percent, although there was a minor decline of 2 basis points in the six-month T-bill yield, according to the auction results issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Analysts are anticipating a reduction in interest rates to single digits by the end of the year, citing controlled inflation, a stable rupee, subdued economic activity, a tight fiscal policy, and improved prospects of external flows following recent credit rating upgrades.

Despite the stable yields, some analysts suggest that investors do not expect any immediate changes to the SBP’s monetary policy stance at the upcoming meeting scheduled for September 15. However, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb mentioned last week that the central bank may lower the policy rate, currently at 11 percent.

The SBP had maintained the policy rate at 11 percent during its last meeting on July 30, contrary to expectations of a cut, due to rising inflation amid increasing energy prices. Inflation reached 4.1 percent in July, up from 3.2 percent in June. Since June 2024, the SBP has reduced its benchmark interest rate from 22 percent to 11 percent.

In the latest T-bill auction, the SBP raised more than the maturing Rs445 billion, signaling a strong demand for medium-term investments.