Jazz reaffirms regulatory compliance amid audit report

Jazz, Pakistan’s largest telecom operator, has responded to the Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) latest audit report for FY2024-25, which flagged financial irregularities in the country’s telecommunication sector.

In its clarification, issued through Twitter, Jazz stated that it operates “in full compliance with Pakistan’s regulatory framework.” The company emphasized that “all tariffs and services are launched with PTA approvals” and assured that its operations “adhere to all regulatory processes with complete transparency.”

The AGP report, currently under review by the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, highlighted billions of rupees in losses to the national exchequer across the telecom sector. Jazz was specifically cited in the findings for allegedly overcharging its subscribers by approximately Rs6.8 billion.

By releasing its statement publicly on social media, the operator sought to reaffirm its position that all pricing and service decisions are undertaken with regulatory clearance from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The Senate committee has called an urgent meeting on August 25 to discuss the AGP’s findings and review the compliance of telecom companies. Jazz’s clarification comes at a time when scrutiny of the sector’s financial and operational practices is intensifying, with lawmakers and regulators under pressure to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

While the broader audit report raises systemic questions for the industry, Jazz has underscored that its conduct remains aligned with legal and regulatory requirements, reiterating its commitment to operating within Pakistan’s established telecom framework.