Karachi traders face Rs15 billion loss as torrential rain disrupts city’s economy

KARACHI: Heavy rain in Pakistan’s economic hub Karachi over the past two days has disrupted business activity, causing an estimated Rs15 billion in losses for traders. Flooded streets, overflowing sewers, and waterlogged shops have prevented customers from reaching markets and forced many businesses to close.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast continued rain, thunderstorms, and cloudy skies for the next three days, raising concerns about further disruption for the city’s commercial sector.

Shopkeepers across major markets, including Liaquatabad and old city areas, reported labor shortages, prolonged power outages, and impassable streets that hindered business operations. Perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables have been particularly affected, spoiling due to a lack of refrigeration.

Atiq Mir, Chairman of the All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, said traders now face additional repair costs for waterlogged shops and criticised the public holiday declared by the Sindh government, which he said prevented workers from reaching workplaces.

The rain disrupted power, mobile phone services and flights, officials said.

Extended power outages compounded the crisis. Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Scheme 33 reported blackouts lasting between 26 and 28 hours, prompting road blockades in protest. K-Electric provided no explanation and remained unreachable through official channels.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of urban flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and potential damage to vulnerable structures. Recent rainfall measurements recorded 178 mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 173 mm in Keamari, 163.5 mm in Airport Old Area, and 58 mm in Hyderabad.

A public holiday was declared across Karachi Division on Wednesday, excluding essential services, and citizens were advised to remain indoors as the Met Office predicted continuing adverse weather with daytime temperatures between 32°C and 34°C and high nighttime humidity.

The monsoon has brought havoc across Pakistan in recent days with the death toll from flash floods that hit the mountainous northwest on Friday rising to 385. Authorities said an unspecified number of people remained missing.