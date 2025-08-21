Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s trade deficit widens by 10.57% in July 2025

Exports rise by 8.44% in dollar terms, while imports grow by 9.58%, leading to a wider trade deficit

By News Desk

Pakistan’s merchandise trade deficit widened by 10.57% in July 2025, compared to the previous month, reaching a trade deficit of $3.18 billion. According to the revised data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports increased by 8.44% in dollar terms, totaling $2.69 billion, up from $2.48 billion in June 2025.

Imports also saw an increase of 9.58%, rising to $5.87 billion in July, from $5.35 billion in June. This resulted in a widening trade deficit of $3.18 billion, up from $2.88 billion in June.

On a yearly basis, the trade deficit grew by 29.43% compared to July 2024. Exports saw a significant rise of 16.43% in dollar terms, increasing from $2.31 billion in July 2024 to $2.69 billion in July 2025. However, imports grew by 23.13%, reaching $5.87 billion, up from $4.76 billion in July 2024.

The increase in both exports and imports is a reflection of ongoing global trade dynamics. However, the widening deficit signals the need for continued focus on export growth and import substitution strategies. The data for June 2025 and July 2024 has been revised, with figures provided by the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) according to the PBS.

