Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Panther Tyres commissions 2.5 MW solar power system

Installation aims to boost energy efficiency and sustainability

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Panther Tyres Limited on Wednesday announced the successful commissioning of a 2.5 MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility. The installation is set to significantly reduce the company’s reliance on traditional energy sources by meeting a considerable portion of its power needs with clean, renewable energy.

This development aligns with Panther Tyres’ commitment to enhancing its energy mix, promoting environmental sustainability, and reducing operational costs. The company emphasized that this move is part of its broader strategy to advance energy efficiency and reinforce its role as a responsible corporate entity.

Previous article
Senate committee raises alarm over Wapda’s legal struggles, land disputes, and Neelum-Jhelum Project
Next article
Allied Bank posts 25% drop in first half profits, stock falls 2.9%
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.