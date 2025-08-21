Panther Tyres commissions 2.5 MW solar power system

ISLAMABAD: Panther Tyres Limited on Wednesday announced the successful commissioning of a 2.5 MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility. The installation is set to significantly reduce the company’s reliance on traditional energy sources by meeting a considerable portion of its power needs with clean, renewable energy.

This development aligns with Panther Tyres’ commitment to enhancing its energy mix, promoting environmental sustainability, and reducing operational costs. The company emphasized that this move is part of its broader strategy to advance energy efficiency and reinforce its role as a responsible corporate entity.