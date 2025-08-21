Poland opens doors for Pakistani workers as ties deepen

Pakistan and Poland are moving to expand cooperation in labor mobility and trade, with both sides underscoring their commitment to curb illegal immigration while creating formal employment channels.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain revealed that in the past year alone, 742,000 Pakistanis sought jobs abroad, making the country the fourth largest exporter of its workforce globally. He noted that “strong actions have been taken to prevent illegal immigration,” adding that pilot projects with Korea and Japan to place Pakistani workers overseas are “progressing successfully.”

The minister also pointed out that Pakistan’s exports to Poland reached USD 450 million last year, driven by the textile, leather, and sports goods sectors.

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, who met with Hussain in Islamabad, expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of life and property in recent floods, offering condolences on behalf of his government.

The ambassador emphasized that Poland sees “employment opportunities for Pakistanis” and highlighted that stringent measures are already in place to control illegal immigration.

Looking ahead, Poland’s Foreign Minister is expected to visit Pakistan in October, a trip during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are planned to be signed, further boosting cooperation between the two countries.