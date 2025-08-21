Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Poland opens doors for Pakistani workers as ties deepen

Employment prospects, trade growth, and high-level visits set stage for stronger bilateral cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and Poland are moving to expand cooperation in labor mobility and trade, with both sides underscoring their commitment to curb illegal immigration while creating formal employment channels.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain revealed that in the past year alone, 742,000 Pakistanis sought jobs abroad, making the country the fourth largest exporter of its workforce globally. He noted that “strong actions have been taken to prevent illegal immigration,” adding that pilot projects with Korea and Japan to place Pakistani workers overseas are “progressing successfully.”

The minister also pointed out that Pakistan’s exports to Poland reached USD 450 million last year, driven by the textile, leather, and sports goods sectors.

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, who met with Hussain in Islamabad, expressed solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of life and property in recent floods, offering condolences on behalf of his government.

The ambassador emphasized that Poland sees “employment opportunities for Pakistanis” and highlighted that stringent measures are already in place to control illegal immigration.

Looking ahead, Poland’s Foreign Minister is expected to visit Pakistan in October, a trip during which several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are planned to be signed, further boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Previous article
China vows stronger cooperation with Pakistan, urges security for its workers
Next article
Senate committee summons urgent meeting over telecom operators overcharging consumers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.