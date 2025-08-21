Punjab PDWP approves Rs1.3 billion for development schemes in health, education, and agriculture

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three key development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs1,300 million for the current fiscal year.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board Punjab, endorsed the purchase of two MRI machines for Allied Hospital-II and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi, allocated Rs900 million for the procurement.

Additionally, the board approved the establishment of e-Libraries for students and the general public, with an estimated cost of Rs400 million. Furthermore, the meeting approved the concept paper for the Punjab Climate Resilient & Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanization Project (P-CLAMP).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, and other senior officers, reinforcing the provincial government’s commitment to improving healthcare, education, and sustainable agricultural practices.