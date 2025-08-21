Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab PDWP approves Rs1.3 billion for development schemes in health, education, and agriculture

MRI machines, e-libraries, and climate-resilient agriculture project get green light

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three key development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs1,300 million for the current fiscal year.

The meeting, chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board Punjab, endorsed the purchase of two MRI machines for Allied Hospital-II and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi, allocated Rs900 million for the procurement. 

Additionally, the board approved the establishment of e-Libraries for students and the general public, with an estimated cost of Rs400 million. Furthermore, the meeting approved the concept paper for the Punjab Climate Resilient & Low Carbon Agriculture Mechanization Project (P-CLAMP).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, and other senior officers, reinforcing the provincial government’s commitment to improving healthcare, education, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Previous article
Gold remains steady ahead of Federal Reserve’s policy outlook at Jackson Hole symposium
Next article
Pakistan introduces risk coverage scheme to boost credit access for small farmers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.