SECP signs MoUs with key organisations for data sharing under PRMI

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several key federal and provincial organizations, including NEPRA, PRA, DRAP, SNGPL, PEMRA, and IESCO, to enable seamless electronic data sharing through its eZfile portal. The initiative is part of the Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI) aimed at digitizing regulatory processes.

Mr. Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza, Commissioner of SECP, signed the MoUs on behalf of the Commission. This collaboration builds on SECP’s previous agreements with organizations such as PSEB, STZA, PEC, PSW, BOI, PTA, KP-BOIT, KPRA, and BRA, which have already integrated with SECP’s digital infrastructure.

With this new integration, the participating organizations will be able to digitally access company data from SECP, streamlining business operations and reducing the need for manual submissions. This will not only eliminate repetitive paperwork but also speed up processes, enhancing the overall ease of doing business.

The initiative is part of SECP’s ongoing commitment to its vision of “From Paper to Platform — 100% Online” and aligns with the government’s agenda to create a more investor-friendly, digitally advanced Pakistan. By simplifying compliance procedures, SECP aims to enable businesses to focus more on growth and development.