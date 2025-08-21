Senate panel warns pharma cartels, reviews health reforms and medical admission safeguards

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has voiced strong concern over rising cartelization in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector, warning that unchecked profiteering is driving drug prices to unprecedented levels.

Committee Chairman Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti said profiteering by manufacturers had undermined the government’s policy of deregulation, which was meant to make medicines affordable. “If cartelization continues and deregulation fails to achieve its purpose, the bodies concerned will be asked to review the policy,” he cautioned.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal informed the committee that a comprehensive assessment report on deregulation was being compiled in consultation with stakeholders and would be finalized by September 18. Senator Chishti directed that the issue of drug pricing be revisited once the assessment is complete, stressing that safeguarding public health must remain the government’s top priority.

Lawmakers also examined the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The PMDC Bill was deferred amid concerns over political interference, while the Mental Health Bill—designed to regulate psychologists—was approved.

Debate extended to the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025, where mover Senator Sarmad Ali pressed for tighter controls on vaping, particularly around schools and colleges. The Ministry was asked to revisit outdated tobacco laws in consultation with him.

Meanwhile, Senator Fawzia Arshad highlighted fears of irregularities in the upcoming Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), set for October 5 with more than 150,000 candidates. The committee directed strict monitoring, especially in Sindh, to avoid paper leaks. Minister Kamal assured members that a secure question bank and additional safeguards were in place to ensure transparency.

On the subject of private medical colleges, senators criticized institutions for charging tuition fees well above the prescribed Rs1.8 million and failing to refund excess payments. The Chairman proposed mandatory audits, while the Minister pledged inspections of Islamabad-based colleges.