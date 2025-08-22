Sign inSubscribe
Customs Directorate issues new valuation for empty tin cans after review appeal

New customs values determined for empty tin cans, following review and market analysis.

By Monitoring Desk

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values for the import of empty tin cans from all origins, following a review appeal filed by M/s Fine Daily (Pvt) Ltd. The updated valuation ruling 2022-2025 was announced on Thursday.

According to a news report, M/s Fine Daily (Pvt) Ltd. had filed the appeal under Section 25D of the Customs Act, 1969, requesting a reassessment of the customs values determined in Valuation Ruling No. 1962-2025. In response, the Director General issued Order-in-Revision No. 2812025, remanding the case to the Directorate for further review after providing the petitioners an opportunity for a hearing and consideration of relevant documentary evidence.

The Directorate initiated a reassessment of the customs values for the empty tin cans under Section 25-A of the Customs Act. M/s Fine Daily submitted documents indicating higher values for the goods, claiming a significant market share. However, other stakeholders pointed to challenges, particularly the high dollar exchange rate and inflation, which they argued had impacted their business and sales. They requested the Directorate reconsider the valuation in light of these factors, suggesting alignment with international raw material prices.

Throughout the review process, the Directorate carefully examined the concerns and recommendations of all relevant stakeholders. The analysis included an evaluation of the limited market share of M/s Fine Daily, which represented only 2.8% of total imports in the period under review. Additionally, the Directorate took into account international price trends for raw materials and the impact of value addition from processing and manufacturing stages on the final customs value.

Market information, surveys, and credible sources were used in determining the new customs values, which were finalized in accordance with Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969.

