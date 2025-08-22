Adamjee Life posts Rs. 580 million profit on 34% growth in premiums in first half of 2025

Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited, a major player in Pakistan’s insurance sector and part of the esteemed Adamjee Group, has announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs. 580 million (EPS: Rs. 2.21), demonstrating stability amidst a volatile economic climate. This performance was primarily driven by a substantial 34% year-on-year jump in net premium revenue, which reached Rs. 15.74 billion, underscoring significant growth in its core insurance operations.

The company’s financial position strengthened, with total assets expanding to Rs. 122.08 billion. A key highlight of the period was the impressive growth in the top line, although this was accompanied by a corresponding increase in net benefits paid to policyholders.

The investment portfolio, particularly in government securities, saw healthy growth, though overall investment income was lower compared to the same period last year, reflecting broader market trends.

Furthermore, the company maintained a robust capital base, with total equity increasing to Rs. 5.75 billion. This follows the distribution of a final dividend of Rs. 1.00 per share for the previous year, rewarding shareholders while continuing to reinforce its solvency margins. The results indicate a successful strategy of leveraging strong underwriting growth to navigate a challenging investment landscape.

Since the announcement of results, the company's stock price has gone up by more than 4%.

Established in 2005, Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited is a prominent player in Pakistan’s life insurance sector. A part of the renowned Adamjee Group, the company offers a diverse portfolio of conventional life insurance and Takaful (Islamic insurance) products. It is known for its strong distribution network and customer-centric approach, serving a vast clientele across the country. The company is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and operates under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).