China pledges support for Gwadar port, Karakoram Highway realignment, and third-party involvement in ML-1 railway project

China has pledged its support for the development and operation of the Gwadar port and promoted the Karakoram Highway realignment project, welcoming third-party participation in the ML-1 (Main Line-1) project.

Pakistan and China on Thursday reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the high-quality development of the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the 6th Strategic Dialogue held here between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“We will work hard to deepen our industrial agriculture and mining cooperation to improve the Pakistani people’s welfare and accelerate Pakistan’s capability for self-sustained development and increase Pakistan’s economic resilience,” he said, adding that China also supports the development and operation of the Gwadar port and promotes the KKH realignment project. Furthermore, the Chinese foreign minister also welcomed the third-party participation in the ML-1 (Main Line Railway) project.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues. They also exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Addressing the joint press stakeout alongside Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Senator Ishaq Dar emphasised that the two countries enjoy complete unanimity and consensus on all major bilateral, regional, and global matters. “We are heartened by Wang Yi’s vision for advancing our bilateral cooperation, especially upgrading CPEC to its next phase,” Dar noted.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described CPEC as the cornerstone of Pakistan-China strategic partnership, stating that the current priority is to advance high-quality development of the Corridor.

He said that during the 6th strategic dialogues, the two sides agreed to upgrade CPEC into “a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, green corridor, and open corridor”.

Ishaq Dar said during the dialogues, the two sides held the strategic dialogues on the heels of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan Foreign Ministers’ trilateral meeting in Kabul. “These mechanisms signify our joint resolve to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity and to share the dividends of Pakistan-China friendship with other countries in the region and beyond.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese foreign minister for China’s firm support to Pakistan for safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity.

The deputy PM said the two sides also agreed to continue close cooperation at the multilateral fora, particularly at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where Pakistan is currently serving its two terms as a non-permanent member.

“We also discussed preparation for PM Shehbaz’s forthcoming visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit. Further, he said, next year Pakistan and China would celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. “We agreed that the two countries will organise a series of events in this regard.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China warmly welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz to China for the SCO summit. “The two sides will jointly prepare and ensure the success of the series of activities for the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations next year.”

He also expressed sympathy with Pakistan in the wake of the heavy rains, assuring that China will immediately provide emergency humanitarian assistance.

As regards terrorism in the country, Wang Yi said China highly commends Pakistan’s tireless efforts in combating terrorism, as it firmly believes that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation will secure victory. He said Pakistan is effectively protecting the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s foreign policy will not change, which is to establish friendly ties with all countries in the world based on shared values, mutual respect and equality and for global peace and stability. “China is the mainstay and cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, and we are committed to further strengthening bilateral relations,” he emphasised.

Wang Yi, responding to a question, said that China’s partnership with India is not targeted at any third party and that no other country will be affected by these relations.

Later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a framed picture to DPM/FM Ishaq Dar marking the completion of solarisation of the Pakistan Foreign Office project. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented a gift of 2 million RMB to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was utilised for the solarisation of the foreign office.