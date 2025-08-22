Dar calls for affordable energy, pushes resource exploration

Pakistan’s energy and mineral potential must be fully tapped to fuel economic growth, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar stressed on Friday.

Chairing a meeting on the energy sector, Dar underscored that “Pakistan has been blessed with energy and mineral resources” and said the government must focus on expanding exploration while ensuring that energy remains accessible at affordable rates.

The session was attended by the Minister for Petroleum, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Secretary Petroleum, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Doha, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Petroleum Division.

During the briefing, the Ministry of Petroleum outlined the current energy situation in the country and presented a series of proposals aimed at enhancing the sector’s efficiency and productivity.

According to a news release from the DPM’s Office, Dar emphasized the importance of developing the energy sector so that its output can significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.