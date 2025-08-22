Sign inSubscribe
ECNEC approves Rs212 Billion Jinnah medical complex project

Chaired by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, the committee cleared the landmark health initiative with directives for financing and timely execution.

By Monitoring Desk
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting, in Islamabad on March 25, 2025.

Pakistan is set to establish a state-of-the-art tertiary care hospital and research hub under the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Project, approved on Friday by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. According to a news release from the DPM’s Office, the project carries an estimated cost of Rs. 212 billion and will feature fully integrated medical, surgical, and research facilities to boost the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

While granting approval, ECNEC instructed that a special committee be formed to oversee financing arrangements and ensure the project’s timely completion.

The session was attended by the Federal Ministers for Planning and Finance, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, provincial ministers, as well as senior officials representing the Cabinet Division, Planning Division, Finance Division, Health Ministry, and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

NA panel reviews cyber safeguards
Cabinet dissolves Utility Stores Corporation, forms fertilizer pricing committee
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

