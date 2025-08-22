ECNEC approves Rs212 Billion Jinnah medical complex project

Pakistan is set to establish a state-of-the-art tertiary care hospital and research hub under the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Project, approved on Friday by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The decision came during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. According to a news release from the DPM’s Office, the project carries an estimated cost of Rs. 212 billion and will feature fully integrated medical, surgical, and research facilities to boost the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

While granting approval, ECNEC instructed that a special committee be formed to oversee financing arrangements and ensure the project’s timely completion.

The session was attended by the Federal Ministers for Planning and Finance, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, provincial ministers, as well as senior officials representing the Cabinet Division, Planning Division, Finance Division, Health Ministry, and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).