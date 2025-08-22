Government launches AI-based app to curb human smuggling at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: In a move to combat human smuggling and improve immigration processes, the government has developed an AI-based application, with its pilot project set to launch at Islamabad Airport. The app, designed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the guidance of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, aims to simplify immigration procedures and address human trafficking issues.

The announcement came following a high-level meeting chaired by Naqvi at the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad on Friday. The meeting reviewed progress on ongoing modernization efforts within the FIA. Naqvi was briefed on the AI-based app and appreciated its potential impact, calling it “the need of the hour.”

“This initiative will not only help stop human trafficking but also reduce the long waiting times for passengers,” the minister said, emphasizing the app’s role in enhancing operational efficiency.

Naqvi also instructed that immediate funds be allocated to enhance FIA’s IT infrastructure and ordered the urgent upgradation of the FIA Headquarters building. He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to promptly transfer the newly allotted land for the FIA Academy to the agency.

Addressing staff shortages, the minister ordered immediate recruitment for all approved vacant posts, assuring that necessary resources would be provided to support the agency’s operations.

FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar informed Naqvi that work on amendments to the FIA Act had been completed, and digitization was being prioritized. Mukhtar also highlighted the agency’s transition to an e-office system, with all FIA notices now incorporating QR codes for efficiency and transparency.

The development is part of the government’s broader strategy to incorporate AI into governance. Last month, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched Pakistan’s first-ever AI-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System (RMS), aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing human intervention, and facilitating smoother trade operations.