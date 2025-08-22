HBL appoints Irfan Ahmed Meer as new CFO

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has announced the appointment of Mr. Irfan Ahmed Meer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 23, 2025.

The notification has been sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange for dissemination to TRE Certificate Holders.

Meer will replace Rayomond H. Kotwal, who retired from the position on August 22, 2025.

“This is to inform that Mr. Irfan Ahmed Meer has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Habib Bank Limited w\.e.f. August 23, 2025. He would be replacing Mr. Rayomond H. Kotwal, who has retired from service on August 22, 2025,” read HBL’s notice.