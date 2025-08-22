Sign inSubscribe
NA panel reviews cyber safeguards

The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs discussed NCCIA’s efforts against illegal SIM misuse, financial fraud, and BISP scams, while delaying action on the 2025 election amendment.

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday deferred consideration of “The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” after an extended discussion, agreeing that more time was needed for deliberations. The bill had been introduced by MNAs Shazia Marri and Syed Naveed Qamar.

The committee, chaired by MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, also reviewed measures being taken to combat cyber and financial crimes. Members voiced concern over fraudulent activities targeting the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), security risks from cross-border radio transmissions, and the wider threat posed by financial scams.

Officials informed the committee that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has stepped up coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to curb the misuse of illegal SIMs. It was further apprised that NCCIA is in the process of expanding its operational capacity to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

The members were assured that NCCIA is actively engaged in fortifying safeguards against these vulnerabilities. To address the issue comprehensively, the committee resolved to hold a separate briefing on financial crimes in partnership with NCCIA and PTA during an upcoming session.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Naveed Aamir, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk (via Zoom), Shazia Fareed, and Naeema Kishwar Khan. Also present were the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, senior ministry officials, and representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
