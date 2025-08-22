Pakistan, Bangladesh eye stronger trade ties with new cooperation mechanisms

Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to strengthen their economic engagement, with new frameworks being set up to expand trade, promote investment, and foster sector-specific cooperation.

In a meeting held in Dhaka on Friday, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Bangladesh’s Adviser for Commerce Sheikh Bashir Uddin “held in-depth discussions to advance economic cooperation, mutual investments and strengthen bilateral trade ties,” according to a Ministry of Commerce statement. Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, was also present.

The ministry confirmed that both sides would re-activate the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) — which last met in 2005 — to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for future trade and investment collaborations. In addition, they agreed to create a joint trade commission tasked with setting bilateral trade targets and defining practical steps to achieve them.

“The two countries are in the process of establishing a Joint Working Group on trade to enhance the economic ties and foster greater cooperation,” the statement said.

Sectoral cooperation was a key focus, with discussions covering agricultural modernisation, renewable energy, steel industry, green ship breaking, ship building, dates, minerals, construction aggregates, halal trade, sugar, leather, rice, dehydrated fruits, and agro-processing. Both sides also recognised the need to improve logistics and connectivity to reduce trade costs, while exploring tariff reductions and preferential market access for selected Bangladeshi products.

Underscoring the untapped potential of trade, the ministry noted that both countries were “all set to benefit” from emerging opportunities. “The two governments should build on the existing momentum and swiftly move to create a more conducive environment,” it added.

The commerce minister, reflecting on his engagements in Dhaka, posted on social media: “Looking forward to engagements with officials and business leaders.” On Thursday, he separately met Bangladesh’s Adviser for Industries Adilur Rahman Khan to explore avenues of industrial cooperation, highlighting Pakistan’s interest in joint ventures and mutual investments in Bangladesh’s evolving industrial landscape.

Meanwhile, defence and security ties were also on the agenda. Bangladesh Army Quarter Master General Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The Inter-Services Public Relations said both sides discussed the regional security environment and reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen cooperation. “The Chairman JCSC highlighted the rising trajectory of bilateral relations between both the countries and identified new avenues of defence cooperation,” the statement added. The visiting general “lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.”

The Foreign Office, separately, confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to Dhaka over the weekend at Bangladesh’s invitation. His schedule includes meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain, where “the whole range of bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues will be discussed.”