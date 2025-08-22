Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s short-term inflation decreases by 0.01%, rises 2.30% YoY

Short-term inflation shows mixed trends, with price hikes in essential items like tomatoes and onions

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: According to the latest report from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, Pakistan’s short-term inflation decreased by 0.01% compared to the previous week but saw a 2.30% increase when compared to the same period last year.

Out of 51 essential items monitored, 18 items (35.29%) experienced price increases, 8 items (15.69%) saw price decreases, and 25 items (49.02%) remained stable.

The major decreases in prices were seen in electricity charges for Q1 (9.01%), diesel (4.46%), pulse moong (1.71%), potatoes (1.15%), bananas (0.92%), and several pulses, including pulse mash (0.88%), pulse gram (0.66%), and pulse masoor (0.45%).

On the other hand, the major price hikes were observed in tomatoes (19.87%), onions (10.85%), wheat flour (9.38%), chicken (3.63%), garlic (2.28%), LPG (1.39%), sugar (1.20%), gur (0.82%), eggs (0.73%), and various textile products such as shirting (0.13%), long cloth (0.09%), and lawn printed (0.08%).

The year-on-year trend showed an overall increase of 2.30%. Among the biggest price hikes were seen in ladies sandals (55.62%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), sugar (26.11%), beef (13.03%), gur (12.44%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.60%), firewood and pulse moong (11.41%) each, and vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.05%). On the other hand, the major decrease in prices was observed in onions (-45.99%), garlic (-25.25%), pulse mash (-23.47%), potatoes (-20.66%), electricity charges for Q1 (-18.12%), and tea Lipton (-17.93%).

For the lowest-income group, short-term inflation increased by 0.20%, while the highest-income group saw a slight decrease of 0.02%. On a yearly basis, inflation across income segments showed SPI changes ranging from 1.49% to 2.77%. The SPI for the lowest-income group increased by 2.67%, while the highest-income group saw an increase of 1.49%.

The average price of Sona urea stood at Rs4,403 per 50 kg bag, down by 0.06% from last week, and showing a 6.99% decrease from the previous year. Similarly, the average price of cement decreased to Rs1,412 per 50 kg bag, which is 0.03% lower than the previous week and 4.03% lower than last year.

The PBS calculates short-term inflation using the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) on a weekly basis, assessing the price movements of essential commodities to monitor the country’s price situation.

Poor internet connectivity hampers Pakistan’s freelancer and IT sectors
ECC authorises Petroleum Division to renegotiate Qatar LNG deals
Headlines

