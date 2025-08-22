Payoneer and Stripe to enhance online payment solutions for small businesses in Asia, including Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Fintech companies Payoneer and Stripe have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance Payoneer’s Online Checkout offering, expanding its reach to cross-border merchants, particularly those in Asia Pacific markets. This includes key regions such as Pakistan, Vietnam, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong, where Payoneer Checkout’s upgraded capabilities will soon be available, as reported by Business Recorder.

The enhanced features will provide Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) with the ability to accept a wider variety of payment methods through their online stores. These will include “Buy Now, Pay Later” services like Affirm and Klarna, as well as popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Mutaher Khan, co-founder of Data Darbar, shared an exclusive take with Business Recorder, stating, “This will be a good solution for anyone in Pakistan looking to sell abroad. If they are opening this up to Pakistani merchants, it will be a great convenience as payment solutions can be tricky.” Khan elaborated that while payment options exist, they can be complicated and costly, often requiring the establishment of a company in another country. This partnership, he noted, could solve these challenges for export-oriented e-commerce businesses in Pakistan.

Payoneer’s statement highlights the rapid growth of its Checkout service, which has scaled from zero to nearly $1 billion in annual run-rate volume within three years. In the last 12 months, up until June 30, 2025, the business generated $30 million in revenue, marking over 100% year-over-year growth.

Nagesh Devata, Senior Vice President of APAC at Payoneer, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, “We are committed to simplifying cross-border online trade for SMBs across Asia Pacific and beyond. This partnership with Stripe is a strategic step in our journey to expand our Checkout offering and deliver a best-in-class user experience at scale.”

The collaboration aims to improve customer conversion rates, boost acceptance rates, reduce fraud, and expand payment options for SMBs selling directly to consumers through their e-commerce platforms.