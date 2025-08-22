Sign inSubscribe
PM Shehbaz sends 300 more students to China for cutting-edge agri training

At a ceremony in Islamabad, the Prime Minister hailed agriculture as Pakistan’s backbone, urging youth to become change agents in cotton and livestock revival.

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, calling modern technology-based investment in the sector a cornerstone for national economic revival.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, the Prime Minister bid farewell to a second group of 300 students departing for China on August 24 under the bilateral youth development program. The initiative, rooted in Pakistan-China cooperation, is designed to equip young Pakistanis with advanced knowledge in agriculture, including livestock management and cotton production.

The Prime Minister recalled the success of the first batch of 300 students, who recently returned from specialized training at agricultural institutions in China’s province of Xianzi. He said the program was conceived after his visit to a local university there, where he observed China’s strong blend of academic learning and practical application in agriculture.

“We are an agrarian economy, and agriculture is our backbone. Any investment in this sector directly strengthens the national economy. The youth selected through a transparent and merit-based process from all provinces, including an enhanced 10% quota for Balochistan, are our ambassadors in China. They must show the highest standards of discipline, learning, and respect,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that Pakistan’s cotton production, once at 14 million bales but now reduced to only 4 million, must be revived, while livestock remains an untapped opportunity. “It is through honesty, struggle, and merit that Pakistan can reach the heights envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam,” he remarked.

Urging the students to return as agents of change, the Prime Minister emphasized: “The youth are the custodians of Pakistan’s future. If we remain honest, disciplined, and focused, nothing can stop us from building the Pakistan of our dreams.”

He expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Xian Zaidong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi for their pivotal roles in making the training program possible.

In his address, Ambassador Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan’s progress, saying: “Students studying in China have greatly benefited from their exposure to modern agricultural practices. This initiative aligns with President Xi Jinping’s vision of youth development.”

The Chinese envoy also handed over a cheque to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as flood relief assistance from Beijing, a gesture warmly acknowledged by the premier. He praised Pakistan’s achievements in stabilizing the economy, increasing foreign exchange reserves, and achieving 3.5% GDP growth, while underlining that “skilled labor is the cornerstone of economic development.”

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, credited for his key role in coordinating the program, was presented with a memento by the Prime Minister alongside Ambassador Zaidong.

Dar calls for affordable energy, pushes resource exploration
NA panel reviews cyber safeguards
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

