Textile producers say govt halts RLNG arrears recovery after meeting with finance minister

The government has temporarily suspended the recovery of RLNG actualisation cost arrears from consumers, following a meeting with textile and garment producers and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Business Recorder reported.

According to participants of the meeting, led by Shahzad Saleem of Nishat Chunian Ltd, the government has decided to hold the recovery process in abeyance. Members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) were advised not to pay any arrears or instalments to SNGPL until further notice.

The meeting, which included representatives from various textile groups, also featured senior officials from the Finance Division and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Finance Division issued a statement noting that the delegation presented their views on the textile sector’s current situation, highlighting both opportunities for enhancing Pakistan’s export competitiveness and challenges that need to be addressed for sustainable growth.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged the textile industry’s importance to Pakistan’s export base and employment, reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving the sector’s competitiveness. He emphasized ongoing reforms aimed at reducing structural barriers, rationalizing taxes, and ensuring consistent policy support.

Aurangzeb also noted that the upcoming industrial policy would be aligned with market needs and industry expectations, focusing on supporting industrial growth and export expansion. He assured the delegation of continued engagement and emphasized a structured feedback mechanism between the government and industry stakeholders.

While the government’s support for the textile sector was emphasized, the official statement did not mention the decision regarding the suspension of RLNG arrears recovery.