Wafi Energy explores potential investments opportunities in Pakistan’s oil marketing sector

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited has announced that its Board of Directors has authorised the management to explore potential investment and acquisition opportunities in the oil marketing sector.

This decision was made during a meeting on August 21, 2025, held at the company’s registered office.

The company disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Paragraph 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the PSX.

“At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited held at the registered office of the Company on Thursday, 21 August, 2025 at 2:30 PM, the Board has in-principal authorized the management to pursue potential investment / acquisition opportunities in the oil marketing sector, including for the Company to explore the feasibility / viability of the same,” read the company’s notice.

This move is part of Wafi Energy Pakistan’s strategy to diversify its operations and tap into new opportunities within the energy sector.

Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (formerly Shell Pakistan Limited) is a publicly listed company incorporated in Pakistan. The company is majority-owned by Wafi Energy Holding Limited, based in Abu-Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited is the exclusive brand licensee for Shell in Pakistan.