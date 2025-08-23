Sign inSubscribe
Alibaba.com honours Pakistan’s top exporters at KEL Awards, unveils Trade Assurance 2.0

Enhanced Trade Assurance 2.0 service aims to boost global trade for Pakistani businesses with lower fees, free withdrawals, higher orders and credit limits, and additional payment options

By Monitoring Desk

Alibaba.com, a leading global B2B e-commerce platform, recognised Pakistan’s top exporters at the KEL Awards 2025 and introduced its enhanced Trade Assurance 2.0 service to strengthen the country’s global trade position, state-run news agency APP reported.

The updated service offers Pakistani exporters benefits including reduced transaction fees, free withdrawals, higher order and credit limits, and additional payment options. 

“Pakistan is a high-potential supplier market, and Trade Assurance 2.0 is designed to help local businesses secure higher-value orders and expand globally,” said Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain Services at Alibaba.com.

The top awards went to Muhammad Usman Humayun (Gray Rocks Enterprise), Haider Ali (IMPEX Pakistan), and Muhammad Azam Rahmat (Mangoes Fashion). Muhammad Wasim (Blue Hands International) received the People’s Choice Award.

Azam Rahmat shared his success story, detailing how his small apparel business grew into a global exporter after joining Alibaba.com in 2021, achieving over 200% annual growth and securing major international orders.

Berry Ma, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, stated that the awards highlight the resilience and innovation of local SMEs, adding, “These finalists show that Pakistani businesses can seize global opportunities with the right digital tools.”

