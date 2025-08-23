Sign inSubscribe
FBR extends July sales tax return filing deadline to August 26

Extension applies if due tax has been deposited by original deadline

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing monthly sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of July 2025 to August 26, 2025.

The extension was announced on Friday through instructions to the field formation, under powers granted by Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

The original due date for submission of the returns was August 18, 2025. The extension is applicable only if the due tax liability has already been deposited by the original due date.

