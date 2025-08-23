Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign investor repatriations hit $244 million in July 2025, marking a 75% increase

Strong repatriation growth highlights growing investor confidence, with Chinese, UAE investors leading the charge

By News Desk

Foreign investors repatriated $244.0 million in profits and dividends from Pakistan in July 2025, reflecting a significant 75.3% increase compared to $139.1 million in the same month last year, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan. The rise in repatriations signals growing confidence in Pakistan’s economic outlook and the profitability of foreign investments.

The bulk of the outflows came from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with $243.8 million being repatriated, while only $0.2 million was repatriated through Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI). Chinese investors were the largest contributors, sending back $88.8 million, marking a dramatic 438% increase from $16.5 million in July 2024. This surge is largely attributed to the profitability of Chinese investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The United Arab Emirates ranked second with $43.5 million in repatriations, a 110% increase from $20.7 million last year, reflecting strong economic ties and successful investments in various sectors in Pakistan. Meanwhile, European investors displayed mixed patterns. The UK saw a slight decrease, with repatriations falling to $25.6 million from $29.9 million in the previous year. However, the Netherlands recorded a sharp rise, with $20.2 million repatriated, up from just $2.9 million in 2024, suggesting expanding Dutch interest in Pakistan.

German investors repatriated $17.9 million, a notable increase compared to last year, while French investors showed a decline from $30.6 million to just $0.6 million. American and Japanese investors repatriated $6.2 million and $7.8 million, respectively, showing a slight decline compared to 2024. Notably, countries that had no repatriations last year, such as Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, recorded some activity in 2025, indicating a growing diversity of foreign investors.

Sector-wise, coal-based projects saw the highest repatriations, with $60.6 million flowing out in July 2025, compared to zero last year. The pharmaceuticals sector emerged as another key contributor, with $22 million in repatriations, a sharp increase from $0.2 million in the previous year. Mining and quarrying operations also saw significant growth, contributing $19.7 million, compared to no repatriations last year.

In contrast, the transport sector saw a decline in repatriations, down to $16.8 million from $21.2 million in 2024, while the petroleum refining sector saw a dramatic increase, with $15.4 million repatriated compared to just $0.1 million in 2024.

The rise in repatriations highlights successful business operations in Pakistan and reflects positively on the country’s investment climate. However, the increase in capital outflows underscores the importance of attracting fresh foreign investment to maintain a healthy balance of payments. Government efforts to improve the ease of doing business and create investor-friendly policies seem to be paying off, with increasing investor interest from a wider range of countries.

Previous article
Wapda compensates KPK govt with Rs1.78 billion for land acquisition for Diamer-Bhasha Dam
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Economy

IIF warns Pakistan’s sustainable recovery at risk due to lack of...

Economic stability achieved but long-term sustainability threatened by unresolved issues in tax, privatisation, and energy sectors

Textile exports surge by 32% to $1.68 billion in July 2025

India says trade negotiations with US are still going on

US to take 10% equity stake in Intel, in Trump’s latest corporate move

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.