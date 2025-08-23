NA committee recommends inclusion of Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor in PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs has unanimously recommended that the Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor (LEFC) be included in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects.

During a meeting chaired by Sher Ali Arbab on Friday, the committee discussed various matters related to economic growth and progress in the country. The committee was briefed on the comprehensive plan being executed by the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority (NHA) to optimise freight movement and improve logistical efficiency in Karachi.

The committee further discussed alternatives, including the development of the Karachi Northern Bypass (KNB), which involves upgrading the existing two-lane highway to a high-capacity, four- to six-lane motorway.

Additionally, the committee addressed the awarding of an infrastructure contract of Rs172 billion to M/S Ningxia Communications Construction Company. Concerns raised during the discussion led to a unanimous recommendation for the prime minister to intervene and initiate an inquiry into the matter to ensure transparency and accountability.

The committee also recommended suspending all work related to the company until the inquiry is completed.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of power sector representatives and senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, who were expected to brief the committee on their agenda items.

On the issue of NGO policy, the Ministry representatives informed the committee that the initial draft of the policy has been sent to the federal cabinet for consideration. Once approved, the final policy will be presented to Parliament for the legislative process.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) including Shahid Usman, Muhammad Khan Daha, Akhtar Bibi, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Syeda Shehla Raza, Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, Shandana Gulzar Khan, and Nasim Ali Shah, along with officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other concerned departments.