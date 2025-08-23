National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency strengthens coordination with PTA to curb illegal SIMs

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was informed on Friday that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has enhanced coordination with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to curb the misuse of illegal SIMs.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, was briefed that NCCIA is expanding its operational capacity. Members raised concerns over financial crimes, fraudulent activities targeting the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and security risks from cross-border radio transmissions.

It was assured that NCCIA is actively working to strengthen safeguards against such vulnerabilities. The Committee also resolved to hold a dedicated briefing on financial crimes in coordination with NCCIA and PTA at a future meeting.

The Committee considered “The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” introduced by MNAs Shazia Marri and Syed Naveed Qamar. After discussion, the consideration of the Bill was deferred to allow further deliberations.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Naveed Aamir, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk (via Zoom), Shazia Fareed, and Naeema Kishwar Khan, along with the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, senior ministry officials, and representatives from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).