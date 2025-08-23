Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s food exports decline by 10.25% to $426.995 million in July 2025

Fish, fruits, tobacco, and spices show positive growth, while rice and vegetables see significant declines

By News Desk

Pakistan’s food group exports reached $426.995 million in July 2025, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This marks a decline of 10.25% compared to $475.766 million during the same month last year (July 2024-25).

Positive growth was observed in several food commodities, with fish and fish preparations seeing an 18.60% increase, from $18.928 million to $22.448 million. Exports of fruits grew by 43.63%, rising from $40.357 million to $57.965 million, while tobacco exports surged by 786.63%, from $0.450 million to $3.990 million.

Spices exports rose by 23.64%, from $5.462 million to $6.753 million, and meat and meat preparations saw a 9.80% increase, from $36.849 million to $40.461 million.

However, some food commodities showed a decline. Rice exports fell by 18.29%, from $205.745 million to $168.110 million, and vegetable exports dropped by 44.95%, from $28.884 million to $15.900 million. 

Exports of oil seeds, nuts, and kernels decreased by 27.24%, from $5.787 million to $4.211 million, while other food exports saw a slight decline of 2.04%, from $109.388 million to $107.159 million.

On a month-on-month basis, food exports increased by 16.13% in July 2025, compared to $367.690 million in June 2025.

