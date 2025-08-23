PM Shehbaz calls for urgent revival of cotton industry, praises student training initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday sounded the alarm over the decline of Pakistan’s cotton industry, urging a national effort to revive the sector that has seen output fall dramatically from 14 million bales to just four million in recent years.

“We must revive our cotton sector. Similarly, livestock holds massive potential,” said Prime Minister Sharif while addressing a ceremony marking the departure of another 300 students for China. These students will participate in a fully funded international training programme aimed at upgrading Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister highlighted that agriculture remains the backbone of the national economy and stressed the urgent need to modernize the sector to address declining productivity, particularly in cotton and livestock. “We are an agrarian economy. Any investment in this sector directly strengthens the national economy,” he added.

The 300 students selected from across the country will serve as “ambassadors of Pakistan” in China, where they will learn advanced farming techniques. This training initiative is part of a broader bilateral youth development programme to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and China in the agricultural domain.

Sharif also praised the performance of the first batch of 300 students who recently returned from China after completing their training, particularly in the province of Xi’an. He recalled that the initiative had been launched following his visit to an agricultural university in China, where he witnessed the practical application of advanced research and farming practices.

The new cohort includes students from all provinces, with a 10% quota reserved for Balochistan, ensuring regional inclusivity. The students are scheduled to depart for China on August 24.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Xian Zaidong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi for their support in making the programme a success. During the ceremony, Ambassador Zaidong also presented a cheque for flood relief aid from the Chinese government, which was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister.

Ambassador Zaidong reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan’s development, emphasizing the importance of youth capacity building as part of President Xi’s vision. “Skilled labour is the cornerstone of economic growth,” he said, commending Pakistan’s efforts to stabilize its economy.

The Prime Minister further noted that Pakistan had achieved macroeconomic stability, improved foreign exchange reserves, and recorded a 3.5% GDP growth, underscoring the positive economic strides made despite ongoing challenges.

Ambassador Hashmi, who played a key role in coordinating the training programme, was also presented with a memento by the Prime Minister in recognition of his efforts.