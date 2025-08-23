SBP injects Rs1.44 trillion into market through OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected a total of Rs1.44 trillion into the financial system through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) to manage liquidity.

Under the Reverse Repo Purchase for 7- and 13-day tenors, SBP accepted Rs1.08 trillion against 15 bids. For the 13-day tenor, the central bank received 14 bids totaling Rs1.19 trillion at rates between 11.00% and 11.08%, of which Rs1 trillion was accepted at 11.04%. Offers of Rs0.158 trillion at this rate were partially accepted on a pro-rata basis, amounting to Rs0.04525 trillion.

For the 7-day tenor, SBP received two bids totaling Rs0.078 trillion at rates of 11.06% to 11.08% and accepted the full amount at 11.06%.

Additionally, the SBP conducted Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs for the 7- and 13-day tenors. The 13-day tenor received three bids totaling Rs0.122 trillion at rates of 11.13% to 11.14%, all of which were accepted at 11.13%. For the 7-day tenor, two bids totaling Rs0.241 trillion at 11.14% were fully accepted.

These operations form part of the central bank’s ongoing measures to ensure adequate market liquidity and stability.